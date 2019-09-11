Entering into one of most creatively fulfilling periods: Jennifer Anniston

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While she has had a long journey in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston believes that her career is just getting started.

Not just that, the 'Friends' actor feels that she is entering into "one of the most creatively fulfilling periods" of her life.

"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," Page Six quoted Aniston as saying in an interview with The New York Times.

She continued, "Seriously ... I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."

With hits came flops but the 50-year old us still determined to expand her work and accomplish something bigger than playing Rachel Green on the ultra-popular comedy series 'Freinds'.

"It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here," she added.

Just as she said, she isn't stopping here as she recently starred in Netflix's 'Murder Mystery' along side Adam Sandler which released on June 14 this year.

Aniston will next be seen in Apple's new series 'The Morning Show', where she will be seen essaying the role of a news anchor whose co-host (played by Steve Carell) is fired for sexual misconduct.

The forthcoming show also stars Reese Witherspoon and takes a deep dive into the #MeToo climate behind the scenes of news shows today.

"It covers children, guilt, power struggle, being a woman in the industry, going through a divorce, publicly going through a divorce, feeling alienated, being just a little bit of a screw-up," Aniston explained.

'The Morning Show' is set to premiere on Apple TV on November 1. (ANI)

