Eric Stonestreet aka Modern Family's Cam to be seen in 'The Santa Clauses' S2

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Eric Stonestreet, who rose to fame by playing the character 'Cam' on 'Modern Family,' will be seen in season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'.

According to Variety, he will play the role of Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa, who ruled during the 14th century and is making a comeback to challenge Scott Calvin and retake the North Pole.



Although Scott Calvin's retirement plans were postponed in season one because he was unable to locate a competent successor, season two of the festive comedy opens up with the Calvin family back in the North Pole. Scott is finally able to focus on preparing his son Calvin to ultimately take over the "family business" of being Santa Claus now that he and his family have saved Christmas.

Together with Magnus Antas, or The Mad Santa, Olga, a sarcastic, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't comprehend "feelings" and "empathy," is another guest star, as per Variety. Marta Kessler is a rookie who plays Olga. Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch, are some of the other returning guest stars.

Tim Allen will continue to play Scott Calvin/Santa in the film and executive produce it. As executive producer and showrunner, Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family," "Frasier," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") will remain. For the Little Dog Film Company, Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker ("Last Man Standing," "The Santa Clause," "The Santa Clause 2"), and Rick Messina ("Last Man Standing," "The Santa Clause," "The Santa Clause 2") will serve as executive producers. (ANI)

