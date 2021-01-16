Ethan Hawke to play villain opposite Oscar Isaac in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Making his comic book adaptation and superhero debut, Hollywood star Ethan Hawke has closed a deal to join Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight', Marvel Studios' series for Disney+, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the outlet, Hawke will play the series' lead villain.

Isaac is toplining the show, which is aiming for a March production start in Budapest.

May Calamawy, who is perhaps best known for her work in Hulu's 'Ramy', is already on the roll call.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Moon Knight' has had several incarnations over the decades since his debut in 1975, from being an ex-Marine turned mercenary with multiple alter egos to being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, to, most recently, a dapper consultant. In the modern comics era, one story is about the character's struggle with multiple personality disorder.



As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it is unclear who Hawke would play, but 'Moon Knight's' antagonist is a villain named Bushman, a fellow mercenary who turned on the hero when Egyptian gold came into the picture.

Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian helmer behind Middle Eastern drama 'Clash', and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies 'The Endless and Synchronic', are directing the show.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke's career began in the mid-1980s with teen sci-fi movie 'Explorers', but in the 35-plus years since, he has avoided the comic book movie genre. However, he has starred in genre works, helping launch hit horror franchises 'Sinister' and 'The Purge'.

His wide-ranging work has seen him twice nominated for an acting Oscar (2002's 'Training Day' and 2015's 'Boyhood') and twice for writing (2005's 'Before Sunrise' and 2014's 'Before Midnight').

He recently wrapped 'The Northman', a Viking revenge saga from Robert Eggers that stars Anya Taylor-Joy, and is coming off of strong notices for 'The Good Lord Bird', a historical drama he created and starred in. (ANI)

