'Euphoria' co-stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike fuel romance rumours

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, whose characters are involved in a love triangle on 'Euphoria, were spotted holding hands again in West Hollywood, fueling ongoing romance rumours.

As per E! News, Hunter, 23, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, rocked an all-black outfit, which included a leather motorcycle jacket over a cropped zip-up hoodie, shorts and semi-sheer tights. She completed the look with tall sneakers.

Dominic, 26, coordinated in a dark ensemble of his own, which included a black tee, unzipped hoodie and black jeans.



This is just the latest outing for the stars, who have had media swirling with dating rumours for weeks. On January 16, Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands after a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice guy restaurant, raising speculation that they are more than just friends. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.



Dominic joined the 'Euphoria' cast in the show's second season, which premiered on January 9, and portrays the character Elliot, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jules and Rue (Zendaya).

Before hanging out with Hunter, the singer-actor dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and 'Space Force' actor Diana Silvers.



Hunter, who back in December stated on Twitter she defines her sexuality as "bi or pan or something," has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two never confirmed a romantic relationship.

'Euphoria' airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO. (ANI)

