Eva Longoria to direct biopic on man behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Eva Longoria who made her directorial debut with '24-7' is all set for her next project, a biopic titled 'Flamin' Hot'.

The upcoming biopic is about the mind behind the amazing spicy Cheetos, reported Variety.

Fox Searchlight and DeVon Franklin are bankrolling the film based on the life of Richard Montanez. He had a very humble background and still rose to become a hugely successful businessman with his savoury creation- Flamin Hot Cheetos.

Montanez, the son of an immigrant, grew up as a migrant farmworker and picked up grapes from the fields in Southern California before he became a janitor at Frito-Lay.

It was then that he came up with his idea of making Flamin Hot Cheetos.

The script of Longoria's upcoming project is penned by Charlie St. Cloud and Lewis Colick.

Meanwhile, she is also starring in her first directorial '24-7' along with 'Django Unchained' actor Kerry Washington.

The story is about a group of women accountants who together solve a fraud case in order to save their jobs.

Longoria's other credits include 'Dora the Explorer' where she plays mother to the titular character, 'Dog Days' where she acted opposite Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens. (ANI)

