Eva Mendes' daughters are obsessed with this classic Halloween character

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes' daughters exactly knows what they like, when it comes to clothes, especially for Halloween.

The actor was present at the 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Thursday (local time), in which she talked about the attires her daughters, Amada Lee and Esmeralda Amada, prefer to wear every year on Halloween.

"They're constantly dressing up, and the kids are obsessed with 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Dorothy,' so they've been Dorothy every year," revealed the 45-year-old actor, reported People.

While shopping costumes for Halloween is "financially great" for the mother and daughters, dad Ryan Gosling doesn't seem happy with the expenses.

"We're like, 'Maybe we could do a bloody Dorothy?' Like, 'I can just put some blood on you,' or something!" Mendes said.

The host Kelly Clarkson sympathised with her guest while sharing her daughter River Rose's story. She "changes her mind all the time" when it comes to the costume. "I would love it if she wanted to be Dorothy every Halloween!" said Clarkson.

Mendes, who rose to fame with movies like 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and 'Hitch' and was last seen in 2014's 'Lost River' and is soon returning to the silver screen.

The 45-year-old actor is "looking to get back out there," a source told Us Weekly in the new issue.

The source also revealed that "she's auditioning again."

The news came after the actor revealed last year that she wasn't sure if she will ever return to acting. (ANI)

