Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.

Menden and Gosling who are parents to two daughters have adopted a dog and named it Lucho, reported E! Online.

Introducing Lucho to her followers, the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram.

"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes captioned the picture. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."



In the sunset photo, Mendes is wearing a shirt over a floral dress and embracing Lucho.

Though the couple has been quite private about their family life, the actress has recently been more open with her followers.

In June, Mendes posted a video of her with Gosling from their 2012 movie.

"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from 'A Place Beyond the Pines'," Mendes captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Mendes spoke about having kids Esmeralda and Amada with Gosling.

"It was the furthest thing from my mind," Mendes told Women's Health Magazine. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." (ANI)

