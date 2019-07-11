Eva Mendes with her dog, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Eva Mendes with her dog, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new family member

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.
Menden and Gosling who are parents to two daughters have adopted a dog and named it Lucho, reported E! Online.
Introducing Lucho to her followers, the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram.
"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes captioned the picture. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."

In the sunset photo, Mendes is wearing a shirt over a floral dress and embracing Lucho.
Though the couple has been quite private about their family life, the actress has recently been more open with her followers.
In June, Mendes posted a video of her with Gosling from their 2012 movie.
"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from 'A Place Beyond the Pines'," Mendes captioned the post with a heart emoji.
Mendes spoke about having kids Esmeralda and Amada with Gosling.
"It was the furthest thing from my mind," Mendes told Women's Health Magazine. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." (ANI)

