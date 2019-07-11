Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.
Menden and Gosling who are parents to two daughters have adopted a dog and named it Lucho, reported E! Online.
Introducing Lucho to her followers, the 'Place Beyond the Pines' star on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram.
"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes captioned the picture. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."
In the sunset photo, Mendes is wearing a shirt over a floral dress and embracing Lucho.
Though the couple has been quite private about their family life, the actress has recently been more open with her followers.
In June, Mendes posted a video of her with Gosling from their 2012 movie.
"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from 'A Place Beyond the Pines'," Mendes captioned the post with a heart emoji.
Mendes spoke about having kids Esmeralda and Amada with Gosling.
"It was the furthest thing from my mind," Mendes told Women's Health Magazine. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him." (ANI)
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new family member
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:54 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.