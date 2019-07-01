Poster of 'Avengers: Endgame', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Avengers: Endgame', Image courtesy: Instagram

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough to dethrone 'Avatar'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Marvel's mightiest heroes are still doing everything they can to beat the box office record of 'Avatar'.
Marvel and parent company Disney, determined to surpass the box office collection of 'Avatar', brought 'Avengers: Endgame' back to multiplexes, enticing moviegoers with additional content and deleted scenes that didn't make it into the initial three-hour movie.
The re-released film has nearly 18 seconds of additional footage. The 'Avengers: Endgame' rerelease even includes a promo for the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far Frome Home' and also included a video introduction from director Anthony Russo.
However, the film's re-release hasn't minted enough so far to dethrone James Cameron's 'Avatar'.
The Marvel superhero flick, directed by the Russo brothers, earned another USD 5.5 million domestically (it placed No. 7 on the weekend) and USD 2.3 million overseas for a revised worldwide total of USD 2.76 billion, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The total of the film is roughly USD 27 million shy of the USD 2.78 billion earned by 'Avatar' in its original run and subsequent rereleases.
According to the box office insiders, cited by the outlet, it would be impossible for the Marvel film to earn another USD 27 million in the future.
However, surpassing the collection of 'Avatar' wasn't the only reason for the re-release. It was also an opportunity to promote 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
The 'Spider-Man' installment deals largely with the ramifications of 'Avengers: Endgame', as actor Tom Holland's character Peter Parker and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury try adjusting to a world without the key Avengers to defend it.
'Avengers: Endgame', which released on April 26, has been a box office success. Its domestic tally stands at USD 841.3 million, while it has grossed USD 1.92 billion overseas.
'Avatar', the sci-fi epic, has remained the highest-grossing film ever for years now with USD 2.78 billion globally.
'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.
It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal Marvel actors including Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:07 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason reunite with kids to celebrate son...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): American TV actor Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason reunited with all her three kids on the occasion of her son Kaiser's fifth birthday, amidst an ongoing battle by the duo to regain custody of Jenelle's kids.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:37 IST

Daniel Craig returns to 'Bond 25' sets after injury

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig has returned to the sets of 'Bond 25' and resumed shooting for the film after healing from an injury to his ankle ligaments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Khloe Kardashian spends quality time with daughter True

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian spent some quality time with daughter True ahead of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods finale.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:28 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to host private christening for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want to abide by the rules of the royals!

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:27 IST

Dave Bautista on joining 'Fast and Furious' franchise: 'I'd...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Dave Bautista who recently retired from the WWE, resorted to trash talk on Twitter after a fan suggested that he should join the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:14 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas celebrate wedding reception

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, who recently tied the knot for a second time, in France, celebrated their wedding reception with a star-studded ceremony.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:37 IST

Kardashian and Jenner sisters celebrate Larsa Pippen's birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): In a rare outing together, all five sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner spent a night out to celebrate the birthday of a family friend, Larsa Pippen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:32 IST

Riz Ahmed opens up about racial profiling, says 'scary to be...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Riz Ahmed has claimed he was racially profiled on a flight in April, which caused him to miss a 'Star Wars' celebration convention in Chicago. The actor also opened up about the discrimination he faces because of his race, saying the current times are "super

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:18 IST

Hailey's 'little bit mine too', says Kendall Jenner on Justin...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Justin Bieber has been head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Baldwin and has never shied away from expressing his love. But, his latest post shows that Kendall Jenner, too, is possessive about Hailey.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Justin Bieber slams Taylor Swift for 'crossing a line' with Scooter Braun

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber defended long-time manager Scooter Braun's after singer Taylor Swift released a statement criticising him for buying her music catalogue.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:56 IST

Bollywood celebrities react to Zaira Wasim's decision to quit...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood has left the celebrities of film industry surprised but they feel that her decision should be respected.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:14 IST

Kylie Jenner flaunts her adorable 'mini' version

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Kylie Jenner twinning with her baby girl Stormi in identical ensembles is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More
iocl