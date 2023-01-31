"Every time a Marvel movie tries...": Sarah Michelle on trolls being unaccepting of female led superhero films

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): American actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has called out social media trolls who at times not accept female-led projects like 'Captain Marvel' or 'Ms. Marvel' despite women proving that they can thrive in the genre.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Sarah, who played a female superhero on 'Buffy, The Vampire Slayer' for seven seasons, told The Guardian, "Genre is where women can really succeed and hold an audience."

She continued, "Every time a Marvel movie tries to do a female cast, it just gets torn apart ... Unfortunately, audiences weren't as accepting. There's still this mentality of 'the male superhero', this very backwards way of thinking."

Sarah also noted that not only women are subject to criticism on social media, but she also opened up about the treatment of women on the sets when she was younger.

"There's not a day goes by where you don't pick up a trade magazine and hear about some showrunner being ousted for behavior that is just unbecoming," she said.

As per Deadline, Sarah added, "When I grew up, people screamed on sets: actors, directors, everybody. It doesn't happen anymore. If someone comes out on set screaming, it's like: 'Peace out!' No one needs to be treated like that - we've established that.'" (ANI)