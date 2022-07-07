'Evil' gets quick season 4 renewal at Paramount+

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): 'Evil', a former CBS drama starring Robert and Michelle King, has been renewed for a fourth season by the Paramount Global-backed streaming service Paramount+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement comes just a few weeks after the third season of the series starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter premiered on the platform.

"Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top-five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service. We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life", said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series.



'Evil', which was originally conceived for CBS, aired its first season on the broadcast network before switching to the streaming service for its sophomore season. Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp round out the cast.

'Evil' is created in-house at CBS Studios, where married showrunners the Kings have had an overall agreement for years. The Kings also have 'The Good Wife' spinoff 'The Good Fight' under their King Size Productions banner, which is expected to end later this year with its sixth and final season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kings are also behind Showtime's 'Your Honor', which actor Bryan Cranston recently disclosed would terminate after its second season on the premium cable network. 'The Bite', which airs on Spectrum Originals, is also executive produced by the duo. (ANI)

