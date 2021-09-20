Ewan McGregor takes home Emmy for 'Halston'

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor won an Emmy for his role in the popular Netflix series 'Halston'.

McGregor bagged the award in the category 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie'.

He was up against Paul Bettany ('WandaVision'), Hugh Grant ('The Undoing'), Lin-Manuel Miranda ('Hamilton') and Leslie Odom Jr. ('Hamilton').

In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked the cast and crew of the show.

"I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City and through everybody's professionalism and passion, kept us all safe. And so we couldn't have done it without you," McGregor said.



He added, "Ryan Murphy, thanks for championing 'Halston' and bringing it to Netflix. Thank you to Netflix."

As per Variety, this is McGregor's fourth Emmy nomination overall and his first win. He was previously nominated in the same category for his work in the third season of 'Fargo', in which he played twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy.

He was nominated that same year for the best narrator for 'Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart' and was also nominated in 1997 for best guest actor in a drama for his work on 'ER'.

'Halston' tells the story of the life of the famous designer Halston from the 1960s through the 1980s. The show was based on the book 'Simply Halston' by Steven Gaines and was adapted for the screen by Sharr White, with Ryan Murphy executive producing under his Netflix overall deal.

The show received five Emmy nominations in total, with the series debuting on Netflix in its entirety back in May 2021.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. (ANI)

