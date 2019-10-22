Exciting to think: Natalie Portman on breast cancer story line for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): While the theme of the fourth 'Thor' film is still under wraps, Natalie Portman is totally up for a breast cancer storyline for her character in the film!

It would be the first time that the titular role would be played by a female in the popular Marvel film. Shedding light on the possibility of her character Jane Foster having breast cancer, the actor expressed 'it's exciting".

"I really don't know anything about it. I haven't seen anything, but I've heard the same rumors as you have, and it's exciting to think about," Variety quoted the 'Black Swan' star as saying at LA Dance Project's 8th annual fundraising gala at downtown gallery space Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel on Saturday.

"It's just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues," she continued.

Taika Waititi, who is directing the film, earlier in July opened up about the film's storyline saying, "It is incredible, full of emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor."

Earlier this month, he also hinted that the upcoming feature will have a cancer storyline.

"I think that's a really powerful part of the books. I think it's really cool that she's fighting this thing and there's two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen," he told Variety.

Titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the movie will also star Chris Hemsworth who will be back on board as the golden Asgardian warrior. He was last seen jetting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The film will hit theatres in 2021. (ANI)

