Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton's 'The Flash' trailer out

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film 'The Flash' unveiled the official trailer on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the trailer on their official account which they captioned, "On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash - only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie."

On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/5vHMq4elkQ — The Flash (@theFlash) February 12, 2023



Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the action film stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

'The Flash' was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.

Previously Miller portrayed the role of Flash in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' and in a special cameo in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This movie is going to be great," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "One of the best trailers in my life Very emotional, beautiful, amazing action scenes, soundtrack and of course KEATON'S BATMAAAAAAAAAN."

"Wow, looks great, especially seeing Keaton back as Batman. So hyped for this! #TheFlashMovie," a fan commented.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the movie, which stars Justice League's Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, has a lot of heat on it despite the tabloid headlines generated by the actor last year. He is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.

New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio's press day as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made". (ANI)