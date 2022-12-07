Ezra Miller-starrer DC film 'The Flash' to now release one week earlier

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Fans awaiting the release of the Ezra Miller starrer upcoming DC film 'The Flash' will have to wait a little lesser because the superhero flick's release date has moved up by a week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine, Warner Bros set a new release date of June 16, 2023 for the film. It was previously slated for June 23, 2023.

This new date gives it more breathing room ahead of the release of Disney's 'Indiana Jones' and the 'Dial of Destiny', which bows on June 30.



Apart from Miller, 'The Flash' also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is rumoured to see Miller's Barry Allen travel back in time to save his mother's life, resulting in some major unintended consequences.

Meanwhile, the film's lead, Miller, has been embroiled in various controversies all through 2022. Later, on Agust 15, the non-binary actor apologised saying they were seeking help for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," he said in a statement.

Miller has long been attached to the film after being cast as The Flash in 2014. He first had a cameo in 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' in 2016 and then had a lead role in 2017's 'Justice League', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

