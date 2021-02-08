'F9' teaser: Witness epic action-packed return of the 'Fast Family'

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): A new teaser for the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' movie titled 'F9' was released during Super Bowl 2021. The teaser may be short but promises an emotional reunion of nearly all the major members of the family.

The action-packed teaser promises another high-octane ride in the popular action-thriller franchise. The 30-seconds-long video features everything -- Han, Family dinner, John Cena, Helen Mirren laughing, and Charlize Theron winking.

The teaser packs in plenty of high-octane action for the film's fans, all while preaching the importance of family: the Fast Family. The teaser begins with a scene of domestic bliss, images of a home being built, which is followed by clips of the family gathered for a reunion of sorts.



"The world has a way of changing but there's one thing that always stays the same," Vin Diesel's Toretto can be heard saying in the teaser, in a reference to the family. Immersed in a slower and safer lifestyle, Toretto and wife Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) are captured in a conversation about 'missing the old life'.

After Toretto admits that he misses the old life 'every day', the action and fast editing take viewers on a wild trip full of high-speed chases and spectacular, fiery crashes.

Along with the action-packed scenes, quick glimpses of the film's array of stars are revealed, including Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Hellen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and new bad-guy John Cena. Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole round out the cast.

The upcoming movie is directed by Justin Lin, who is also attached to direct a 10th and 11th installment to wrap up the main franchise, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin has penned the script with Daniel Casey. The film was initially slated to release in 2020, but it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 28, this year. (ANI)

