'F9 The Fast Saga' teaser released

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): The Fast & Furious franchise just dropped a teaser for its upcoming ninth instalment 'F9 The Fast Saga'.

The short clip gives a brief glimpse of the full trailer that'll be released this Friday.

What can be figured out from the teaser is that Vin Diesel's character Dominic Torreto has now become a family man who is living in peace with his wife Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and their young son.

He seems to have renounced the adrenaline and gasoline-filled lifestyle that he used to live "a quarter-mile at the time', referring to his racing days at the dragstrip.

In the teaser, Dominic can be seen fixing a car and having a good time with his son after which he promises to protect him from any danger that may emerge in the future.

Letty features towards the end, handing over a locket to her son that would keep him safe in the coming times.

The Justin Lin directed action flick, which is scheduled for release in May this year, will also feature Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and franchise newcomer John Cena. (ANI)

