'Fantastic Four' movie to release in 2024 as part of Marvel Phase 6

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally be welcoming the 'Fantastic Four' as Kevin Feige recently confirmed that a film on them will be included in the MCU Phase 6 and released on November 8, 2024.

According to Variety, no casting for the film has been announced yet. 'Fantastic Four' have a long history in film, but getting them in the MCU has taken a bit longer than expected.

Jon Watts was originally attached to helm the film, which was first revealed to be in development at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. At the 2020 Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige announced that Watts would direct the movie, putting it one step closer to reality.



However, in spring 2022 Watts stepped down, needing to take a break from superhero movies after making three 'Spider-Man' films in a row.

The first 'Fantastic Four' movie was released by 20th Century Fox and starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, Michael Chiklis as the Thing and Chris Evans as Human Torch.

That film was successful enough to spawn a sequel, 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' in 2007, which wasn't as big of a hit, though it introduced the cosmic villain Galactus, and a third movie was later scrapped, as per Variety.

In 2015, a reboot directed by Josh Trank came to theatres and was met with resoundingly negative reviews. Miles Teller played Mister Fantastic, Kata Mara as Invisible Woman, Jamie Bell was the Thing and Michael B. Jordan played Human Torch. (ANI)

