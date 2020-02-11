Fashion and politics hand-in-hand at Oscars red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): The 92nd edition of Academy Awards bestowed some of the most outstanding icons of the industry on Sunday and also gave the fashion police some serious business.

Besides fashion and glamour, Oscar's haute couture also reflected politics with celebrities repurposing their red carpet looks with topics like sustainability and equality.

The Best Male Actor of the evening, Joaquin Phoenix used the opportunity of his acceptance speech to promote the idea of animal rights wearing the Stella McCartney tuxedo that he had planned to wear for the entire award season of 2020, reported The Hill.

According to The Hill, the Oscar presenter Jane Fonda announced on her first Fire Drill that the red coat she was wearing shall be the last outfit that she would ever buy and she proved it by donning the same dress that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2014.

According to a report in E!News, Kaitlyn Dever said that her Louis Vuitton dress was made of an eco-friendly fiber - Tencel.

The estimate of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests that more than 11 million tons of textiles were put to landfills in the year 2017 which further contributed to water pollution and carbon emissions. Despite the same, many celebrities changed into a second outfit for the after-parties.

Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars' red carpet as she chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year's ceremony. (ANI)

