Fashion made Zendaya 'more courageous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress Zendaya, who is all set to display her new collection this weekend at Harlem's Apollo Theater, said that fashion 'is emotional' for her.

"It's allowed me to just really say, I don't give an F, " she said during the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, reported Page Six.

"Fashion has allowed me to really find out who I am and be more courageous and more fearless."

Tommy Hilfiger with whom the actress is showing off her collection said that she is more than a muse.

"She works," he said. "The day I met her she was incredibly engaged in designing my collection for me. I gave her the tools, I gave her the staff and she and Law jumped in and chose every button, every zipper, every colour, every fabric, and she fit everything on herself." (ANI)

