'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, has crossed Rs 50 crore mark after seven days of its run at the box office.

According to Box Office India, the film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 53.25 crore. The movie had a good first weekend but the collections dropped fast thereafter.

As per Box Office India, the film struggled to keep afloat on the weekdays. The movie witnessed a decent opening on the first day of its release, minting Rs 11 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Saturday, earning Rs 11.75 crore. The movie saw an increase on Sunday, minting Rs 14.25 crore.

On Monday, the film witnessed a major drop and earned Rs 5 crore. On Tuesday and Wednesday, it saw a further dip in numbers, minting 4.25 crore and 3.75 crore respectively. On Thursday, it recorded similar numbers, earning Rs 3.25 crore, thus taking its grand total to Rs 53.25 crore.

The film became the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 in India after 'Avengers: Endgame' that garnered Rs 53.60 crore on day one.

'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' stars Dwayne and Jason. The duo is joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). This time around, they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.

Directed by David Leitch from a script by long-time 'Fast and Furious' narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham, and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith, and Ainsley Davies.

'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' released on August 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

