'Fast and Furious' to end after two more films, Justin Lin to direct

Washington DC [US], October 21 (ANI): The 'Fast and Furious' franchise will come to a conclusion after two more films, Variety has confirmed.

These films will be helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth 'Fast and Furious' films, will return to direct the final two installments and drive the franchise to the finish line after over two decades in theatres, as per Variety.



However, this does not necessarily mean that the 'Fast and Furious' cinematic universe is coming to an end. While the core storyline following Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude after Lin directs the 11th installment, spin-off movies based on 'Fast and Furious' characters are currently in development at Universal.

The latest film in the main 'Fast & Furious' series, the tersely titled 'F9,' was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but Universal pushed the project to Memorial Day 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That film costars franchise constants Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, along with several actors who have played memorable roles in past 'Fast and Furious' films, including Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and especially fan favourite Sung Kang, who starred with Black in Lin's first franchise outing, 2006's 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.' John Cena, meanwhile, makes his 'Fast and Furious' debut as Jakob, the newest villain and Dom's younger brother; music stars Cardi B and Ozuna will also appear. (ANI)

