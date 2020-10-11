'Fatale' and 'Voyagers' to get fresh release dates

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): Lionsgate has postponed the release of 'Fatale' and 'Voyagers' to 2021 amid the ongoing fear of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the studio has moved 'Fatale', the Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy-starring crime thriller to next year. The thriller, which was originally set to be released on October 30, is likely to be released in the first quarter of 2021.



The thriller is about a married man (Ealy) who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive woman (Swank) with whom he had a one-night stand.

Whereas, Voyagers, the YA sci-fi thriller starring Colin Farrel from director Neil Burger (Divergent) is also delayed from November 25 to the next year in the view of the challenges at the local multiplex, as per Hollywood Reporter.

Adapting to the current scenario, the entertainment company Lionsgate is announcing a raft of release date changes of high-profile films or pushing them online. (ANI)

