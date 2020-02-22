Fate of Cannes presidency on hold as Pierre Lescure run for re-election

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): As the International Film Festival of Cannes is basking in glory of having hosted the world premiere of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', the fate of its presidency is currently on hold.

According to Variety magazine, the President of the festival, Pierre Lescure, is running for re-election alongside artistic director Thierry Fremaux.

Lescure is running for a third term after taking over the position in 2015 from Gilles Jacob.

It was under Lescure's presidency that Cannes became the first-ever international film festival that signed the pledge of gender parity in 2018.

Lescure is also known to be a driving force behind the Women in Motion initiative.

A board meeting to decide the fate of the presidency is most likely to take place within the next two months. The new president will be voted in during the board meeting.

The second term of Lescure will end on July 7. (ANI)

