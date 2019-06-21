Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist protest group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

The film which is a fictional adaptation of the history of the movement by the group is named 'Femen Movement">Our Breasts Are Our Weapons: The History of the Femen Movement.'

Natalia Blok, who is a writer, artist, and activist, will pen the script. The flick will also feature former Femen members acting as consultants in the film.

In the year, 2008 the group was started in Ukraine by few of the activists. The group slowly became famous around the globe for their topless protest on several feminist and political issues.

Bare-breasted Femen demonstrators have also protested against US president Donald Trump.

Shooting for Darya Zhuk's upcoming movie is scheduled for 2020. (ANI)

