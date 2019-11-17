'Feeling better now', says Hilaria Baldwin to fans

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): After suffering a second miscarriage in seven months, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is now feeling "better".

She updated her fans on Saturday, taking to her Instagram handle, days after sharing the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage at four months of pregnancy.

"Little update: I'm doing better. I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I'm so lucky to have them," the 35-year-old added.

The same day, she also shared some pictures and videos featuring her family including her husband and their children, daughter Carmen and sons Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles and Rafael Thomas.

In the short footages, she was seen weekend morning with her kids, reported People magazine.

"My heart goes out to those of you who suffer like this without support. You are true warriors. I send you my love and admiration," Hilaria continued on her Instagram Story.

'The Edge' star later too shared a sweet message to his wife through his Instagram.

"This woman is my best friend. I don't know what my world would be like if I had not met her and made my life with her," he captioned a recent photo of the couple.

The actor's wife, who announced her latest pregnancy back in September, shared the devastating news shortly after attending her 20-week diagnosis with doctors. (ANI)

