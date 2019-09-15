Felicity Huffman leaving the federal courthouse (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
Felicity Huffman leaving the federal courthouse (Picture courtesy: Reuters)

Felicity Huffman may serve sentence in a prison close to her residence

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Lawyers of Actor Felicity Huffman who has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam are now working on to ensure that she gets to serve her sentence at a prison facility closer to her house.
One of the lawyers who represents Huffman, Martin Murphy, has requested Judge Indira Talwani to recommend the actor to serve time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is 30 miles from Oakland.
"It's the closest to Ms Huffman's residence [in Los Angeles]," he said in court on Friday (local time), reported Fox News.
Dublin based institution is especially for women and houses 1,235 inmates.
According to the inmate handbook, if the Emmy-winner will be serving her time there she will have to stay in a khaki uniform and follow the rule of making her bed by 6:30 am and end her day by 10 pm.
Huffman's husband William H. Macy and two daughters would only be allowed to visit her on Saturdays and Sundays.
According to Fox News, Huffman must surrender herself to the authorities on October 25, 2019.
The actor will also have to serve one-year probation, complete 250 hours of community service and make a payment of $30,000 as a fine, reported CNN.
The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actor was sent behind the bars for paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores.
Thereafter she apologised in a statement where she was found guilty of committing mail fraud and honest services fraud. (ANI)

