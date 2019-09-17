Actress Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman seems to get jump-start on community service

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actress Felicity Huffman, who was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service by a court besides 14 days sentence in prison, appears to get a jump-start on the service.
Huffman was spotted with her 19-year-old daughter Sophia visiting a rehabilitation centre for addicted homeless youth in the Los Angeles area Sunday, TMZ reported.
The 56-year-old actress who on Friday was sentenced for her involvement in a college admission scam and ordered to make a payment of USD 30,000 as a fine, had a stack of notebooks in her arms, while her daughter was toting a tray of cupcakes.
However, it is not clear if this will count towards her mandated community service as the probation department likely hasn't yet hashed out approved facilities.
Huffman who will surrender herself to the authorities on October 25, also hasn't yet been officially assigned to the jail where she'll serve her sentence.
The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actress was sent behind the bars for paying USD 15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores. (ANI)

