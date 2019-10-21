Felicity Huffman spotted in prison uniform

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman was snapped for the first time since she surrendered in the college admission scam.

"The actor was spotted on Saturday (local time) in a dark green prison uniform at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California," reported People magazine.

She is lodged in the low-security correctional institution for females, which is about five-and-a-half hours away from her Los Angeles home.

People magazine also confirmed that the 56-year-old actor's husband William Macy went to see her along with his family.

Among a few celebrities who commented on the scandal, Alec Baldwin is the latest one.

On Thursday, Baldwin expressed that the parents involved in the scandal shouldn't end up in prison.

"I don't think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison," the actor wrote. "That includes past cases as well. Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy, and their family," he tweeted.

According to Fox News, Huffman surrendered herself to the authorities in order to serve her prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif on Tuesday (local time).

She was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service by a court besides 14 days sentence in prison.

The 56-year-old actress was sentenced for her involvement in a college admission scam and ordered to make a payment of USD 30,000 as a fine.

The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actress was sent behind bars for paying USD 15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores. (ANI)

