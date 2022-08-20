'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' spinoff from 'Cobra Kai' creators in works at Paramount

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): The makers of Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, are developing Sam and Victor's Day Off at Paramount Pictures as a spinoff of the 1986 John Hughes movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

According to Deadline, film writer Bill Posley (Bitch Ass) will pen the screenplay. Sam and Victor's Day Off will follow the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride in the Matthew Broderick-starrer.

The valet attendants didn't have official names in the first movie. They were portrayed by Larry "Flash" Jenkins and Richard Edson, both of whom passed away in 2019.

The project will be directed by Devon Young, an executive of Paul Young's production business, Make Good Content (Key & Peele). Associate producers include Scott Yacyshyn, Benji Kleiman, and Stephen Cedars. With Dina Hillier, their head of development, serving as an executive producer under the Counterbalance Entertainment name, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are producing.

The trio are the showrunners, executive producers, and creators of Cobra Kai, a smash hit Netflix series that remade The Karate Kid for a modern audience and received an Emmy nomination.



Additionally, the production business is currently working on projects as part of their overall Sony Pictures Television contract. They are creating a brand-new action-comedy series called Obliterated for Netflix this summer.

Additionally, they'll work with Legendary to develop a feature film version of the History Channel series Ancient Aliens, with Heald serving as the director. In order to turn Gearbox's Duke Nukem into a motion picture, Counterbalance and Legendary are also working together.

CAA is the agency that represents Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg. Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy represents Heald in legal matters. The legal representative for Hurwitz and Schlossberg is Adam Kaller of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, L.L.P.

Posley is a writer, director, producer, and actor who recently sold his first feature, Bitch Ass, a horror movie that drew inspiration from vintage slasher movies like Candy Man and received the SXSW Audience Award.

Following his stint as an Executive Story Editor for Season 4 of Cobra Kai, Posley re-establishes his working relationship with Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg in Sam and Victor's Day Off.

On Fox's Welcome to Flatch, he is now serving as a Supervising Producer. Posley also contributed as a staff writer on The Neighborhood on CBS during its first season. (ANI)

