Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Feud with Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta 'extremely upset' Taylor Swift

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:59 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Taylor Swift has been going through a hard time while dealing with the recent drama involving American record executive Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group co-founder Scott Borchetta.
A source told People magazine about Taylor being "extremely upset" over Braun and Borchetta barring her from performing her old hits at the 'American Music Awards' later this month -- an allegation which she made on her Twitter account on November 14.
"For Taylor to express her frustration and label it intimidation publicly, she is obviously extremely upset, this is something that has been frustrating to her for several months and it continues," People quoted the source as saying.
The source explained that Taylor is expressing her truth and doesn't care what other people say. "This is her life and she finds the whole album catalog drama insanely wrong. She wants her fans to know what's going on."
"She is an artist who tries to share her music with her fans. When she isn't able to, she will obviously be upset about it," the source continued.
"I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she wrote.
The singer also revealed she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her 'life for the past few years,' but that Borchetta and Braun -- who purchased Big Machine Label Group for USD 300 million earlier this year, have "declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project."
According to Swift, Borchetta tried to negotiate and offered to let her perform and use her music if she agreed not to re-record "copycat versions" of her old songs and "stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."
However, the superstar put forth her criticism of the business partners and asked her fans for their help.
"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," wrote Swift. "Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."
Without naming specific artists, Swift also asked her fans to reach out to Braun's clients in hopes that they "can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:30 IST

Sophia Di Martino likely to join Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' series

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): 'Yesterday' actor Sophia Di Martino is in talks to join the cast of Disney+'s limited series 'Loki', which also stars Tom Hiddleston.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:07 IST

Disney announces release dates of five new Marvel films and 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): All you Marvel fans mark your calendars as Disney has revealed the release dates of five new yet-untitled projects and Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' along with the new date of 'The King's Man'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Nicolas Cage in talks to star as himself in 'The Unbearable...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage is in talks to star as himself in his next film, the script of which has been penned by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:30 IST

Selena Gomez sides with Taylor Swift in battle with Big Machine Records

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Amid Taylor Swift's ongoing onslaught with Big Machine Record's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, singer Selena Gomez has decided to side with Swift.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:16 IST

Kate Beckinsale rubbishes dating rumors with Jamie Foxx

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): British actress Kate Beckinsale denied the rumors that she and American actor Jamie Foxx are dating and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:42 IST

'Joker' set to mint USD 1 billion globally

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Todd Phillips' directorial 'Joker' is all set to enter the billion-dollar club.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:11 IST

'Marjaavaan' mints Rs 7.03 crore on opening day

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing 'Marjaavaan' has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:49 IST

When Varun Dhawan made WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair Bollywood ready!

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): While his acting and comic timings are known to all, actor Varun Dhawan turned out to be a perfect teacher when he gave dance lessons to professional wrestler Charlotte Flair!

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:28 IST

Arjun Kapoor 'enroute to start film number 14'

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Seems like Arjun Kapoor is on his way to begin filming for next yet-untitled feature in which he will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:26 IST

'Bala' crosses Rs 75 crore mark in India in a week of release

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' is riding high on success! In just a week of its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:38 IST

Gary Oldman to star in drama series 'Slow Horses'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman is now set to star in Apple TV+'s espionage drama series 'Slow Horses'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:30 IST

After Katy, Dua Lipa touches down in Mumbai to perform at music festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Days after American pop singer Katy Perry landed in India, British crooner Dua Lipa on Saturday touched down in Mumbai ahead of her performance with the former at a music festival tonight.

Read More
iocl