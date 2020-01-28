Filming of Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' kickstarts

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Film Director Matt Reeves kick-started the shooting of the much talked about batman film 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson on Tuesday.

Reeves announced that he started shooting the film in a Twitter post where he shared the clapboard which bore all the details about the film.

Without revealing much the director used 'Day One' and 'The Batman' hashtags.



The movie which is a reboot of the Batman franchise is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains.

While Pattinson will be seen in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz will essay Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler, the former employee at Wayne Enterprises who idolises Bruce before turning bad.

'The Batman', the first movie in the upcoming trilogy, is set to open in theatres on June 25, 2021. (ANI)

