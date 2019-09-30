Filmmaker Rob Cohen denies sexual assault accusation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): 'The Fast and the Furious' director Rob Cohen has denied sexual assault accusation against him, including claims from his daughter and an alleged victim, identified as "Jane" in a HuffPost report.

According to a Saturday report in HuffPost, the accuser alleged that Cohen sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The alleged assault occurred in 2015 after the filmmaker invited the 28-year-old woman to a business meeting at a Cigar club in Manhattan.

Besides, in February, Cohen's daughter, Valkyrie Weather, accused him of molesting her when she was a kid, reported Page Six.

"I have never assaulted, raped, drugged or molested anyone," Cohen, told Page Six in a statement Sunday.

Cohen said his daughter "had decided to wage a war against me," adding, "I have never belonged to any cigar club, and certainly was never there with 'Jane'".

"This hateful campaign that my daughter is waging against me, and by her own admission only affirmed by her mother, is why this is happening to me," the outlet quoted the director.

However, Weather, commented "I don't owe anyone an explanation or hard evidence, Jessica [Schulberg] and Sara [Boboltz, the authors of the HuffPost story] did a brilliant job of that already. Whatever responsibility I felt I had is over, and it's time to move on. The only thing left to say is that Rob got it wrong: I am not hateful. I am angry."

Earlier, Cohen's lawyer Martin Singer had responded to the accusations in HuffPost's story with a 13-page letter. (ANI)

