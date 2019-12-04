Filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering to produce documentary about sexual assault in music industry

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are directing and producing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry and the movie -- from Oprah Winfrey and Impact Partners -- is set to premiere next year on Apple Plus.

The story of the movie follows a former music executive who struggles with revealing her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry to the public.

The documentary is described as "a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large," reported Fox News.

The 'Hunting Ground' filmmakers Dick and Ziering are producing the film. The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

While Dick is Academy Awards nominee for 'Twist of Faith, 'Ziering received an Oscar nomination, in 2013 for 'The Invisible War,' film that centred on rape in the U.S. military.

Their follow-up film, 'The Hunting Ground,' focused on campus sexual assault and their most recent movie, 'The Bleeding Edge,' covered corruption in the medical device industry.


