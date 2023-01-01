Find out why Marcus Coloma did not film final 'General Hospital' scenes

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Marcus Coloma's departure from General Hospital left many in the queue wondering why the 44-year-old star after portraying the character of Prince Nikolas Mikail Stavrosovich Cassadine for three years exited from the show abruptly. His departure was accompanied by the announcement that the actor could not film his final sequences.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, shedding light on the actual reason for his exit from the show, Coloma and ABC agreed "that he should not film the next few days of the year" due to "health issues with his recent Covid exposure" that kept him away from the soap set recently.

And Colomo's last appearance is scheduled for the end of January.

A representative for the actor refuted claims that Coloma was terminated and left the set before filming his last scenes. In 2019, Coloma and the network agreed on a three-year contract, which was finished this year.

Coloma expressed his gratitude to the General Hospital audience, who have supported him throughout his time on the soap opera, in a letter to friends and followers.



"I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast," said Coloma. "And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support", the statement read.

Previously, Coloma, who played the character of Nikolas Cassadine in the long-running soap opera in 2019, announced on Instagram that he would be leaving the show. After reading from the aforementioned statement, Coloma said, "It's hard to even say it. I get so sad when I think about it."

Coloma continued, "I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride. There's such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. I've said this a million times, the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. Thank you for including me, thanks for the love. Happy holidays you guys."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmZNJqiJP7_/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4199e50f-9c55-459b-a4ac-bdd48238fbc7

As of the current moment, it is unknown what will happen to the fictional Nikolas Cassadine and whether another actor will fill the part. Actor Adam Huss stepped in to play Nikolas Cassadine a few weeks ago when Coloma contracted Covid. Although Tyler Christopher was the original Nikolas Cassadine, Coloma portrayed the part for three years starting in 1996.

Coloma has appeared in South Beach and Fox's Point Pleasant as Matt Evans and Father Tomas, respectively. He has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Major Crimes, Lucifer, One Tree Hill, Makes It or Break It on ABC Family, and False Profits. (ANI)

