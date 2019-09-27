Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to star in 'Long Weekend'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao are all set to star in Steve Basilone's romance drama 'Long Weekend'.

The film has been written by Basilone and it also features Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash, reported Variety.

Wittrock will play a struggling writer, with Chao as an enigmatic woman who suddenly enters his life. Wayans Jr. and Wilson portray his best pals, while McLendon-Covey is his landlord, and Rash is his new boss.

The film reunites Basilone, Wayans Jr. and Wilson who previously worked together in 'Happy Endings.'

Wittrock who is a two-time Emmy nominee for his work in 'American Horror Story' and 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' will next be seen in the late actress Judy Garland biopic 'Judy'.

Chao will next be seen in Rash's 'Downhill', starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (ANI)

