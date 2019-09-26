Fiona Apple
Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple on cloud after Jennifer Lopez grooves to her song in 'Hustlers'

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:16 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple is on cloud nine at the moment as she got to know that her 1996 hit song 'Criminal' was used in the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'
In an interview with Vulture published on Tuesday, the singer shared her excitement about learning that her song was chosen as the soundtrack of Jennifer Lopez's sexy pole-dancing scene in the flick.
"Listen, I just want to say: I would give my song to Jennifer Lopez to dance to for free, any day, any time," the 42-year-old singer said. "I really want to see the movie."
Until the film came out, Apple said that she didn't really remember giving the rights of the song to the film, mainly because she's generous with the rights to that particular song.
"I was like, 'Whoa, I forgot about that! That's so great. Basically, every single time any college dancer or So You Think You Can Dance [contestant] asks, I'll give them the rights. 'Criminal' has always been what people ask for the most, so it's always been my little help-out-people song," she said.
The singer famously wrote the song in 45 minutes at the age of 17 after her record label asked for a single. The song further went on to earn her a Grammy Award in 1998, and the music video featured Apple sulking in different states of undress.
"The way it started, the video, all the crap I got -- using this song now, and using it in this movie for a purpose I believe in, is like reclaiming it," she said of the song, which she recently decided to donate the royalties for a reasonable cause.
She has decided to donate two years worth of royalties for the aids of immigrants and refugees. "I'm not that scared girl in underwear anymore. The song isn't that to me anymore. It's my way of paying for things that I want to get done." (ANI)

