Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

However, details about the actor's role are yet to revealed by the makers.

Based on Nancy Springer's 'Enola Holmes Mysteries' book series, the film will see Cavill portraying the role of the famous Sherlock Holmes in the adventure project, opposite Helena, who will play the lead character's mother, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The novel series which comprises six parts was featured as a movie for the first time in the year 2006.

The first 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' and fifth 'The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline' books were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Harry Bradbeer is directing the project while Jack Thorne writing the script about a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Shaw is well-known for her role in the Harry Potter series and her role as Sandra Oh in 'Killing Eve' for which she received a BAFTA award.

Shaw will also be seen in the LGBTQ period drama 'Ammonite' alongside Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet. (ANI)

