First footage of Brie Larson starrer 'The Marvels' unveiled at D23 Expo

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): The upcoming Marvel Studios' movie 'The Marvels', which stars Brie Larson Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, on Saturday, got an official first look at the D23 Expo.

According to Variety, Parris, who stars as Monica Rambeau, said to the crowd, "Monica got her powers and we're going to see how those pop off in the Marvels." Larson expressed gratitude for her character finally having a team, "It was really nice to have a team."

Meanwhile, newcomer Iman Vellani was really excited to be joining the movie team, "It's great! I'm having trouble breathing today!"



The exclusive footage showed that the upcoming movie will pick up right after the event seen in the 'Ms. Marvel' post-credits scene. There were glimpses of Captain Rambeau as an astronaut at Saber Space Station with Nick Fury.

When her character approaches a jump point perimeter, she hits it and transforms into (surprise) Ms. Marvel. Turns out that every time they use their powers they swap places and now Kamala Khan is in the spacesuit. Cut to Fury and Rambeau headed to Khan's house. Fight scenes inside her living room and loads of action, reported Variety.

'The Marvels', which is the direct sequel to 2019's 'Captain Marvel', has been directed by Nia DaCosta, who made Marvel history by becoming the first Black woman, and the fourth woman, to direct a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming movie continues the adventures of Kamala Khan from this year's Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel' and the newly super-powered Monica Rambeau from last year's 'WandaVision' show. 'The Marvels' is slated to release in theaters on July 28, 2023, as per Variety. (ANI)

