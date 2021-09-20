First Look at James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' series

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): The first footage of director James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' spinoff series 'Peacemaker', which stars actor and former wrestler John Cena as the titular character, has been revealed by HBO Max on Monday.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the brief look was included in a new trailer of the streamer's upcoming programming that aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards night.

Also, included in the rundown was new footage from the 'Sex and the City' sequel series 'And Just Like That...', plus fresh looks at the upcoming seasons of returning shows 'Euphoria', 'Insecure' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', along with a new look at Mindy Kaling's upcoming teen comedy series, 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'.

Fox News had last year reported that the 'Peacemaker' series is expected to explore the origins of Cena's 'Suicide Squad' character, whose name is Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat and son of a Nazi death camp commandant who fights dictators and warlords as the founder of the Pax Institute. (ANI)

