First look of 'Napoleon' featuring Joaquin Phoenix in lead role revealed at CinemaCon

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): CinemaCon 2023 started in Las Vegas and is full of exciting news. Another update is that the historical war epic about the great leader Napoleon can now be experienced on the big screen. Director Ridley Scott with 'Napoleon' brings one of the most awaited stories with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. The film's first look featuring a battle scene was revealed at CinemaCon leaving everyone stunned and feeling the excitement.

The film is supposed to be the perfect mocktail of the new and old worlds. The movie's plot is about the leadership of Napoleon, a brilliant strategist who conquered most of Europe.



According to Variety, a US-based media house, Joaquin Phoenix features Napoleon Bonaparte, the military strategist. The film isn't only about the wars that determined the course of history. It will also offer a more personal look at the visionary commander by narrating his volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

"The film shouts big screen," Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman said to describe the nature of the movie.





CinemaCon 2023 is being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.

The video footage debuted at CinemaCon featured a battle scene between the French and an opposing army. "Let them think they have the higher ground," Napoleon tells his troops. Calvaries charge cannons fire and Napoleon's unlucky enemies are tricked into retreating onto sheer ice. The production behind the movie looked pretty expensive.

As per the report by Variety, the film was made in conjunction with Scott Free Productions. Scott and Phoenix produced the movie alongside Kevin Walsh and Mark Huffam. Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott served as executive producers. David Scarpa wrote the screenplay for 'Napoleon.'

It's being produced by Apple Original Films, and distributed by Sony Television.

'Napoleon' will open in cinemas exclusively on November 22, 2023. (ANI)

