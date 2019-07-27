Actress Heida Reed
First look of Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed starrer 'Blank' looks intriguing!

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The makers of science fiction 'Blank' have released the first look of the lead actresses- Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed.
The picture shows Reed in a side profile gazing away from Shelley who is sitting in a corner of a room and holding a cup of beverage in her hand as she looks towards Reed. The intriguing picture features Reed's intense look.
'Blank' follows a desperate writer played Shelley who signs up for a fully artificial intelligence (AI), operated retreat to cure her writer's block, but when a software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with no communication with the outside world.
While Claire Rivers with Reed play 'the A.I.,' Wayne Brady plays the 'host'.
The film also cast Jamie Lomas, Bhasker Patel, Rebecca-Clare Evans and Annie Cusselle.
'Blank' marks the feature debut of director Natalie Kennedy and writer Stephen Herman.
The film is produced by Evans and executive produced by Templeheart Films' Lyndon Baldock.
The filming of the movie took place in the North-West of England, with additional scenes shot in L.A. (ANI)

