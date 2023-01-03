First look to premiere date, everything about 'Outer Banks' Season 3 is out!

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Yes... you read it right! As a recap, Season 2 ended with a big shocker. The third season of the wildly popular YA drama series Outer Banks will premiere on February 23. The service has also unveiled new stills and key art for the forthcoming instalment of Netflix over social media handles.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the series, created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, follows a group of teenagers known as the Pogues as they grow up in North Carolina's Outer Banks. Season 3 begins with the Pogues washing ashore on a desert island that appears to be an idyllic home for a brief while after discovering (and losing) a golden treasure and abandoning their homeland.

The island's newest residents, officially dubbed 'Poguelandia', spend their days fishing, swimming, and enjoying the carefree lifestyle of their temporary home. When John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, they are literally fleeing for their lives. They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are out for vengeance, and there's a cruel Caribbean Don out to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever in their hands? Or was it all a set-up to catch them off guard once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world - and the only way out is together.

As The Pogues enter Season 3, The Pates and Burke remark that "the stakes are mounting up" for them because they "realise that their adventures in the past two seasons were simply the prologue to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts."

"The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it's been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we've worked on the show," said the Outer Banks' creators in a report by Deadline, adding, "They are truly Pogues for Life."

Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Charles Halford, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Andy McQueen are all featured in Outer Banks. (ANI)