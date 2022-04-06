First on-set photo from 'The Witcher' season 3 unveiled as filming commences

Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Netflix, while announcing that 'The Witcher' season 3 has commenced filming, released the first on-set photo from the upcoming season of its widely popular series.

According to Deadline, 'The Witcher' stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive.

Anya Chalotra also stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.



In the newly released image, Cavill Chalotra and Freya can be seen sitting in front of a frozen landscape while draped in their character costumes.



The official logline tells, in season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line, or risk losing each other forever.

As per Deadline, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko. (ANI)

