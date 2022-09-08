First poster for Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' unveiled

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): The first poster of Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' has been unveiled and in it, a young Spielberg looks to rise from would-be filmmaker to celluloid stardom in Hollywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new poster features a silhouette of a character strutting down a cobblestone street, while a large sign indicating Stage 25 looms above.

In the background are arrayed scenes from 'The Fabelmans', including Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman, Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy and Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman as he holds a camera.



In addition to directing, Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner and produced the movie alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

This coming-of-age movie is loosely based on Spielberg's formative years and his relationship with his parents. LaBelle plays an aspiring young filmmaker. Williams performs a role based on Spielberg's mother, and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The poster, which gives few details on how the characters figure into the semi-autobiographical movie, comes ahead of 'The Fabelmans' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, with Spielberg to attend a special screening.

It will then open on November 11 in New York City and Los Angeles during a limited run before expanding nationwide on its previously announced date of November 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, via a release by Universal and Amblin Partners, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

