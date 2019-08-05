Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram

First-weekend report: 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' mints Rs 42.90 crore

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, performed remarkably well at the box office during its first weekend.
The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 42.90 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the action movie on his Twitter handle.
Adarsh noted that the film packed a solid total and witnessed good growth on the third day of its release.

The film witnessed a decent opening on the first day of its release, minting Rs 13.15 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Saturday, earning Rs 13.75 crore. The movie saw an increase on Sunday, minting Rs 16 crore, thus taking its grand total to Rs 42.90 crore. It is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore club.
The film became the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 in India after 'Avengers: Endgame' that garnered Rs 53.60 crore on day one.
'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' stars Dwayne and Jason. The duo is joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). This time around, they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.
Directed by David Leitch from a script by long-time 'Fast and Furious' narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham, and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith, and Ainsley Davies.
'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' released on August 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

