Poster of 'Spider-Man: From From Home', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Spider-Man: From From Home', Image courtesy: Instagram

First weekend report: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' mints Rs. 46.66 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:19 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Tom Holland's latest outing 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' continued its winning streak at the domestic box office, witnessing a good first weekend.
The film managed to rake in Rs. 46.66 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on Twitter.
Adarsh noted that the superhero flick witnessed substantial growth on its third and fourth day.

The movie, which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well on its first day by earning Rs. 10.05 crore. However, the film saw a decline on Friday and minted Rs. 8.79 crore. It recorded better numbers on Saturday, minting Rs. 12.41 crore and witnessed a major jump on Sunday, earning Rs. 15.41 core. The film is now inching closer to crossing the Rs. 50 crore club.
In a second tweet, Adarsh stated that the film marked the biggest opening weekend for any 'Spider-Man' franchise ever in India. It also witnessed the second biggest opening weekend for any Hollywood film in India after 'Avengers: Endgame' this year.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' was produced on a budget of around USD 160 million.
Prior to its release in the home country, the movie was already released in China on June 28 and garnered over USD 30 million by mid-evening on the first day of its release.
Its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' minted about USD 116 million in China and USD 880 million globally.
Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya. The film features Holland as Spider-Man, while Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which follows Holland's character Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip, is the first Marvel movie to follow 'Avengers: Endgame', and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film which released on Thursday in India, earned over USD 39.2 million in North America on the first day. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:55 IST

Faraz Arif Ansari to showcase story of LGBTQ community through...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari is all set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community through his next film 'Sheer Khurma.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:31 IST

Angelina Jolie looks all dark in 'Maleficent: Mistress of All...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): Disney released the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil', which is a prequel of 2014 Sleeping Beauty, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:04 IST

Keke Palmer criticises R Kelly, says "that's not the person I...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor-singer Keke Palmer is still trying to wrap her head around the downfall of her former mentor and singer R Kelly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:41 IST

Kevin Spacey's accuser could be forced to testify about missing phone

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): The man who accused American actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar, may be forced to testify about his allegedly missing cell phone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:30 IST

'Chal phoot yahan se', Rangoli Chandel tells Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets, is unable to get over the feud between her sister Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. She once again slammed the actor and took a jibe at his remark on her sister.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:18 IST

Megan Rapinoe quotes rapper Nipsey Hussle in celebratory World Cup post

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American soccer player Megan Rapinoe mentioned late rapper Nipsey Hussle while celebrating United States' record fourth Women's World Cup title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:40 IST

Hrithik Roshan explains importance of asking questions in...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is playing the role of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar in the upcoming film 'Super 30', surprised his fans as the actor has lent his voice to the latest track 'Question Mark.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:18 IST

Meghan Markle wants to adopt rescue dog for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle is planning to adopt a rescue dog for her son Archie so that he can experience the joys of growing up with a 'man's best friend'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:08 IST

Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith opens up about losing...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American TV star Jenelle Evans' ex-fiance Nathan Griffith wrote about the actor in a recent tweet on giving up the custody of his 5-year-old son Kaiser.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:00 IST

'Gully Boy' wins NETPAC Award at BIFAN in South Korea

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): After impressing the Indian audience, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has now been recognised at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:54 IST

I'm very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao has finally revealed how he picked the stellar line-up of films he has starred in. The actor, who is awaiting the release of 'Judgementall Hai Kya', said that he is very impulsive when it comes to choosing a script.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:35 IST

Boyzone all set to bid adieu with their last tour!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): One of the most successful boy bands ever, Boyzone, is all set to bid fans goodbye after 26 long years, with a farewell tour.

Read More
iocl