'Fleabag' wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award for the best television series in comedy genre at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The Amazon Prime based comedy series surpassed other widely acclaimed shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'The Politician', 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Barry'.

The lead actor of the series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also received the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in the comedy genre.

The series, which is a recipient of Emmy Awards, revolves around the life of a witty yet confused woman and her journey of love and self-exploration.

Besides satire, the series also portrays how Fleabag keeps up her bravado during times of crisis.

Another big winner at the 2020 Golden Globes is the television drama 'Succession' that received the best television series award in the drama genre.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

