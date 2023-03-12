Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde avoid each other at pre-Oscars party: Reports

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, who are supposedly rumoured rivals, were seen attending the same pre-Oscars event on Friday night, but they kept a noticeable distance from one another.

Olivia and Florence were both spotted mingling at the Creative Artists Agency's glitzy party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

The former co-workers were not seen mingling or having a good time together at any point during the night, though, as per Page Six sources.

Sources further affirmed to Page Six that they "definitely did not see them interact."



Other attendees of the party were Elton John, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa, and Pedro Pascal.

There have been rumours of animosity between them both for months.

Page Six earlier reported that sources claimed Florence was "unhappy" with Wilde since the director was still seeing Jason Sudeikis at the time of her on-set liaison with co-star Harry Styles. Wilde and both men have since broken up.

Florence also opted out of attending the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere in New York City when it came time for the actors to promote the movie, which fueled feud rumours even more, as per Page Six. She was reportedly absent, though, as she was preoccupied with filming "Dune: Part Two" in Europe.

Florence landed in Italy in time for the red carpet premiere but skipped the movie's scheduled press conference and photo session at the Venice Film Festival. (ANI)

