Florence Pugh reveals she fainted while getting her septum pierced

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Detailing her less-than-ideal experience of getting her septum pierced, actor Florence Pugh recently revealed that she fainted while getting the new nose ring as she showed off photos of the piercing.

According to People magazine, sharing pictures, Pugh took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint."

She then explained that friend Zoe Lister-Jones came to her rescue after the mishap. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS," she said.



Pugh also shared a quick "warning" at the bottom of her caption, noting that the "last slide," which features her with a needle through her nose, "will make your stomach scream."

Pugh's new piercing comes about after the 'Black Widow' star said goodbye to her long locks in late October. Earlier, the actor showed off her hair transformation on Instagram with a photo of her new, shorter 'do.

"I did a thing #chopchopchop," Pugh wrote along with a pair of stunning photos, showcasing her above-the-shoulder hairstyle.

The actress posed for the candid shots in front of a set of windows, wearing what appeared to be a cozy sweater sports bra, with her name stitched onto the side.

As per People magazine, in the comments section, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson brought some love and a little humor. "Love it sistah!! Next chop you'll look like me," he teased. (ANI)

