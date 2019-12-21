Fonda in cuffs for the fifth time for protesting against climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): Hollywood actress and political activist Jane Fonda has been arrested for the fifth time while protesting against climate change in Washington D.C. this Friday, reported the Hollywood reporter.

The academy award-winning artist, who turned 82 on Saturday, has been holding demonstrations since October, to raise awareness about anti-fossil fuel.

Latest images show Fonda in cuffs, now the fifth time in a row, after dodging many arrests the in the past weeks.

Fonda expresseddesire to get arrested as many times as she can to make her voice heard.

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Wrote Fonda earlier on her website.

Fonda has had so many run-ins with the police previously that she can potentially face longer jail terms. Though, Washington D.C. authorities told the Hollywood Reporter that charges won't be pressed against the actress for her earlier arrests.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the arrested protesters, including Fonda will probably be charged for offences such as crowding, obstructing or incommoding. (ANI)

